The Miami Dolphins entered the 2021 offseason with a dire need at an upgraded wide receiver room. The team finished the year in 2020 running on fumes, with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggling to find separation from his targets; which did not allow him to build confidence throughout the course of the team’s stretch run to close the year. And so Miami went to work. And they added piece after piece until we’ve reached the point in the road that we’re now at.