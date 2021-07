I’ve been meaning to write a blog about artist RJ Palmer for a while now thanks to his amazing creature design art and my love of writing up on brilliant fanart. Palmer worked on the Detective Pikachu movie- arguably being best known for his Pokémon work- but has also worked with the likes of Ubisoft and Disney thanks to his amazing work. Talented doesn’t seem like a strong enough word to describe RJ but it will have to do for now. Oddly enough, it is actually one of his simpler pieces that I decided to write up on today due to the sheer creativity and unique nature of the creature design: Godzilla but in the art style of Sonic the Hedgehog.