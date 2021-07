A new bridge is now open to traffic in Washington County. The Washington County Engineer’s Office began work on the new bridge on Elm Avenue north of 120th Street on Monday. Work was done to armor and protect the existing abutments before the installation of a new 26’ by 24’ steel bridge took place. The steel needed for the project was provided by TrueNorth Steel and this is the first bridge of its kind in Washington County. County Engineer Jacob Thorius notes that the fabricated steel bridge is an option in this location because the existing abutments are still in good shape and the length of the structure is appropriate. Finish work will continue until the end of this week while through traffic is allowed.