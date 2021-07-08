Cancel
McCann Worldgroup Launches Sustainability Department, Commits to Net Zero Emissions by 2040

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcCann Worldgroup has launched a sustainability department to move the network’s sustainability agenda forward. To lead the department, the agency has named Jaclyn Kaminski, a director of business leadership at McCann London, to the newly-created role of global director of sustainability. The formation of the sustainability department comes on the...

#Sustainability#Climate Change#Commits To Net Zero#Mccann London#Ipg#Adweek
