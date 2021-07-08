Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Taking flight: Passengers returning to BHM, but in new ways

By Angel Coker
Posted by 
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Passengers and flights are returning to BHM, but leisure travelers are leading the recovery while business travelers lag behind. Chris Sims spent much of his time in an airplane leading up to March 2020 when the world came to a grinding halt. Airplanes were grounded, and it was no longer safe to be in close proximity to an aisle-seat stranger making small talk about “business or pleasure.”

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Houston, AL
City
Detroit, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lag#Leisure#This Article#Sigao Studios#Bhm#Bba#Dentons Sirote#Pre Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Honda
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Business Travel
Related
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Tower Homes Welcomes A Georgia-Native to Their Team

Cannon Jarrell is stepping into the position of Director of Construction at Tower Homes. He is already working on many projects, including one of Tower’s largest construction projects to date on Grants Mill Road. Cannon is originally from Columbus, GA, but moved to Atlanta to begin his career in construction. Previously, Cannon worked for a construction firm in Atlanta where he gained remarkable experience in project management, leadership, and the construction industry as a whole. Cannon also interned for Tower Homes when he was in college at Auburn University. With all of his experience, Cannon has worked in the construction industry for over 5 years. Price Hightower, owner of Tower Homes, states: “We could not be more enthusiastic about hiring Cannon. After interning with us many years ago, we were able to see Cannon’s work ethic and desire for excellence, two of Tower Homes’s core values. Our team is excited to see the ways Cannon will push us and grow us as a company.” Tower Homes looks forward to having Cannon a part of their team as they continue to strive to “build a better life” for their customers.
Alabaster, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

RaceTrac bringing location to Alabaster

A gas station that recently entered the metro market is expanding its reach again. RaceTrac has committed to opening a store in Alabaster near the intersection of Fulton Springs Road and U.S. Highway 31. The 5,500-square-foot location is south of the Alabaster Promenade and will have 16 fuel stations as...
Florida StatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Robins & Morton completes construction of Florida hospital

A Birmingham firm has completed the construction of a Florida hospital that will replace one that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Robins & Morton completed Baptist Health South Florida's new Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon. The two-story, 37,330-square-foot facility includes nine emergency treatment rooms, eight patient rooms and three chemo treatment rooms.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Hibbett opens new store in the Southeast

A Birmingham-based athletic and footwear retailer has opened a new storefront in a suburb of Raleigh, North Carolina. Hibbett opened its first location in Garner, North Carolina, at 2640 Timber Drive, in Garner Towne Square. “We are excited to open the first-ever Hibbett Sports in Garner and look forward to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy