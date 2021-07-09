Cancel
Charleston, SC

WATCH: Coast Guard crews rescue five people stranded on Island after Elsa

By Sarah Glenn
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 12 days ago

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — A Coast Guard Air Station crew rescued five people on Wednesday who were stranded on Otter Island. Their boat drifted off the beach from bad weather during Tropical Storm Elsa.

Responders pulled them up into a helicopter around 8 pm.

“It is imperative boaters pay close attention to marine weather forecasts and avoid taking to the water when inclement weather is on the horizon,” said Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef, a public affairs specialist.

“The Coast Guard announces storm warnings and other urgent marine information broadcasts on VHF Channel 16.”

