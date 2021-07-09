Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Carlos Park, FL

Kitten finds forever home after rescue at San Carlos Park fire station

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMHNa_0arXHrjB00

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. – Firefighters rescued a kitten stuck in the engine compartment of a fire truck.

San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District said firefighters were beginning their shift at Station 51 when they heard a cry for help. It was coming from under the hood of Battalion 50.

The kitten found its way into the engine compartment but couldn’t quite find its way out without the help of a few firefighters.

The kitten now has its forever home with a medic from Lee County Public Safety stationed at the firehouse.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Carlos Park, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#Fire Truck#Fire Protection#Lee County Public Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy