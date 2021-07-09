Judge Gabbard Looks Ahead Toward New Fiscal Year and Renewed Normalcy

July is the beginning of the new Fiscal Year for the Fiscal Court and with it we hope to see new and better things happen in our communities. Since the pandemic is now on the downward spiral, I look for more people to be out and more events to happen. It seems our nation is in recovery mode from the virus and citizens are ready to see things get better. What that means for Jackson County is we need to really look hard at what our respective communities need. There are many things to factor into that equation to get the right answer for these issues. For example, what does our neighborhood have that we can highlight or what is something that needs to be done in my neighborhood to make it more safe and more attractive to visitors? What does the County have as a whole that we can highlight or what does it need to accent tourism, community or economic development? These are all topics we have up for discussion within the Fiscal Court. We are searching grant opportunities, looking at funding sources as well as taking recommendations from local committees and citizens on what the greatest needs are in our County. It is all a puzzle that we need to put together and just like any other puzzle, you need all the pieces and it has to go together one piece at a time. I would say to our citizens to watch for announcements on Community meetings and events. We have a chance to do some great things together as a County.