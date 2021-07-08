SCCF purchases three critical wildlife habitats near Sanibel

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation bought three spots near Sanibel that are critical wildlife habitats. All three are on McGregor Boulevard right before the tollbooth for the Sanibel Causeway.

“There are two on the south side of McGregor, one on the north side,” said Chris Lechowicz, SCCF’s Director of Wildlife and Habitat management. “It’s approximately 25 acres total.”

There’s a reason this land is so crucial to preserve.

“The habitat here is mostly mangrove,” Lechowicz said. “Some areas on the south side have some mudflats.”

Mangroves are a major line of defense to protect Southwest Florida’s waterways. The roots help filter water before it goes into bodies like the Gulf. The mangroves are also critical habitats for wildlife.

“This area is used by many species of wading birds and shore birds that actually come here to nest and to feed,” Lechowicz said.

SCCF said estuarine habitat is also important for diamondback terrapins, critically endangered smalltooth sawfish, and countless invertebrate species, including crustaceans and mollusks.

Without the plots of land staying natural, they’d have fewer places to go.

“If you look along this road, you’ll see individual houses, you’ll see lots for sale,” Lechowicz said. “It’s very important that we acquire these so that they can never be turned to houses.”

Maintaining the new preservation land will take lots of work. Along the edges closer to the road, there’s a lot of exotic plants posing danger to the native ones.

“When you disturb the soil, exotics really take over, so we’re gonna have to take this out,” Lechowicz said. “It lines most of the road because all of this was artificially built up.”

Now, the land purchase will prevent more build-up. This acquisition is thanks to an anonymous donor who started a brand new fund to help preserve land.

“It goes to show there are some good people in the world,” said a local fisherman, Chuck Garnes. “If you wouldn’t do that pretty soon I wouldn’t have the ability to do what I’m doing now in good clean water.”

SCCF’s new Land Acquisition and Improvement Fund may also be used to optimize the quality of that habitat through restoration, rewilding, and ongoing maintenance.