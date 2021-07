(St. Paul MN-) Wednesday's COVID-19 report from The Minnesota Department of Health contained some good news and some bad news. The good news was that there were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, and that Kandiyohi County went up a click to 55% of the population receiving at least the first dose of vaccine. The county had been stuck at 54% for nearly a month. Also good news was Kandiyohi County has gone 9 straight days now without an additional case of the coronavirus. The bad news was that statewide the number of additional cases was up over 200, at 231. That includes 8 cases in Stearns County and 1 in Meeker. The figures were based on approximately 9000 test results. The figures do not reveal how many of the new cases are Delta variants.