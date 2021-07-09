Cancel
Review: Casio’s CT-S1 is a remarkably good beginner (or secondary) piano for $200

By Napier Lopez
The Next Web
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been a Casio fan for a while. Though the company has occasionally been the butt of bad jokes from musicians who seemingly have a problem with affordable instruments, Casio has long offered sensibly designed products that tend to be more accessible than much of the competition. The Casiotone CT-S1...

