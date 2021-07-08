Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals' Josh Bell: Getting work in outfield

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell was doing work in the outfield prior to Thursday's game against the Padres, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Bell was tracking flyballs and moved minimally from side-to-side before making routine catches. Though he hasn't appeared in the outfield since 2016 as a member of the Pirates, Bell came through the team's minor-league system as a right fielder. It's unclear if he'll appear there in game action, though the Nationals have gotten thin on the depth chart with both Kyle Schwarber (hamstring) and Andrew Stevenson (oblique) currently sidelined.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Stevenson
Person
Kyle Schwarber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Right Fielder#The Washington Post#Pirates Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBmasnsports.com

Could Nats get both Bell and Zimmerman in lineup?

For much of the season to date, Nationals manager Davey Martinez’s plan at first base was fairly simple. Josh Bell almost always started against right-handers and Ryan Zimmerman almost always started against lefties. At this point, though, with Bell on a prolonged surge at the plate and Zimmerman now slumping...
MLBnumberfire.com

Washington's Josh Bell receives a breather on Saturday night

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Bell will rest against the Padres after Ryan Zimmerman was announced as Saturday night's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Bell has produced a 8.8% barrel...
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Bell starting for Washington on Sunday

Washington Nationals infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bell is getting the nod at first base while batting fourth in the order against Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Bell for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves get help for the outfield in Joc Pederson

The Atlanta Braves have done the necessary thing: they have picked up a stop-gap outfielder in Joc Pederson. Is this the BIG trade we were waiting for? No, but it is a good move by the Atlanta Braves in picking up a capable hitter from the Cubs in Joc Pederson who has a chance of sticking around for another campaign.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans fight each other in stands during Giants beatdown

The sum total of the fight the Los Angeles Dodgers displayed Monday night against the San Francisco Giants came in the bottom half of the first inning, with back-to-back home runs to slice their deficit from 3-0 to 3-2. Unfortunately, the on-field battle largely ended there, with the road Giants...
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Josh Harrison: Steals base in win

Harrison went 0-for-5 with a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 win over the Padres. Harrison was hitless Monday but reached base once thanks to a fielding error by Fernando Tatis. He ended up stealing second and was left stranded on third when the inning ended. The 33-year-old Harrison has been serviceable thus far, slashing .270/.348/.367 with four homers, 24 RBI, 26 runs scored, five steals and a 19:42 BB:K over 279 plate appearances. He hasn't homered or had a multi-RBI game since May 22, however.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Josh Harrison: Launches three-run homer

Harrison went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres. Harrison had the biggest hit of the night for the Nationals, sending a game-tying, three-run blast to center field in the fifth inning. The long ball was a rarity, as it was his first since May 22 and fifth overall on the year. The 33-year-old is slashing .271/.350/.378 with 17 extra-base hits, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored, five steals and a 20:43 BB:K over 283 plate appearances.
MLBWRAL

Bell, Turner homer in Nationals' 7-5 win against Padres

SAN DIEGO — In his first swing since being named an All-Star, Trea Turner drove a pitch from Joe Musgrove into the second deck in left field at Petco Park. The loud homer announced Turner's return from missing four games with a jammed left middle finger and helped the Washington Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 on Monday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees game vs. Red Sox postponed following positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Yankees were scheduled to kick off the second half of Major League Baseball's regular season on Thursday night by hosting the Boston Red Sox. Instead, MLB has postponed the game because of the Yankees' latest round of COVID-19 issues. Here's the league's official statement:. Following positive COVID-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy