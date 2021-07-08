Cancel
MLB

Pirates' Max Kranick: Likely starting Saturday

 12 days ago

Kranick is likely to start the second game of the team's doubleheader Saturday against the Mets, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Kranick was originally slated to start Friday in the same matchup. He has yet to officially be named the starter Saturday, though it is expected he will only have his appearance pushed back one day after Thursday's contest was postponed. Kranick delivered five perfect innings in his major-league debut June 27 against the Cardinals.

