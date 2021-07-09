Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 609 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Owanka, or 29 miles east of Rapid City, moving southeast at 40 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Owanka. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH