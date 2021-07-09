Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 609 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Owanka, or 29 miles east of Rapid City, moving southeast at 40 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Owanka. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Custer, SD
County
Custer County, SD
County
Pennington County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Baseball#Animals#Severe Thunderstorm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...
POTUSFox News

Taliban rockets target Kabul palace before Eid al-Adha

At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. There were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy