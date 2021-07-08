Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

ACLU's lawsuit against Maricopa County feels all too familiar

By Hassan Kanu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHAhN_0arXGcct00
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal class-action alleging the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Arizona threatens every single person it arrests for drugs or lower-level felonies with “substantially harsher” prosecution in order to coerce them to plead guilty before prosecutors have to turn over evidence.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, claims that county prosecutors often issue the unlawful “threat” in writing, at the top of their first formal plea offer, like a sort of disclaimer. It warns explicitly that future offers will get substantially harsher if the defendant rejects the initial deal and opts to go to trial.

It also says that the offer is automatically withdrawn “if the witness' preliminary hearing is set,” according to the complaint. (The main point of a preliminary hearing is an initial assessment of the state’s probable cause for the arrest. Magistrate judges can even dismiss a case completely during the process.)

The ACLU’s Arizona chapter and national offices are arguing that the policy is unlawful because it punishes people for simply exercising their right to a preliminary hearing under Arizona law and their right to a jury trial under the U.S. Constitution. It also highlights the “vast racial and economic discrepancies in plea bargaining techniques used across the county,” the ACLU said.

Somil Trivedi, a senior ACLU attorney working on the case, told me that Maricopa County’s policy represents the extreme end of a spectrum of coercive yet commonplace practices in prosecutors’ offices, many of which are arguably unlawful. Indeed, the allegations, if true, describe the sort of practice that has become routine despite that they amount to a pervasive pattern of due process violations.

“Coercive forms of prosecution and plea bargaining happen all over the country, but what Maricopa County is doing is plea bargaining on steroids,” Trivedi said.

“They’re basically saying the quiet part out loud,” he added.

Maricopa County’s chief prosecutor Allister Adel declined to answer my questions for this column. Jennifer Liewer, the office communications director, told me they’re “unable to provide comment on pending litigation.”

Levonta Barker is one of the specific arrestees who the complaint alleges was coerced by prosecutors’ standard operating procedures. Barker was arrested while “minding his own business at a 7-Eleven in Phoenix,” the ACLU alleges. Police thought he robbed two people who said their assailant was wearing a bandana -- like Barker was wearing at the time. That led to Barker getting charged with “two counts each of aggravated assault and kidnapping.”

Barker was offered a plea deal of 7-and-a-half years in prison, followed by probation – subject to the “substantially harsher” clause. He ended up waiting in jail for about a month, until his attorney found a booking photo proving he had worn clothing different from what police reports described the perpetrator wearing on the night of his arrest. The prosecutor’s offices dropped the charges, the ACLU said, but not before Barker lost his job, missed his son’s birthday, and spent weeks in a "COVID-infested" jail.

Maricopa prosecutors use the policy in their Early Disposition Courts, which were actually designed to fast-track pre-trial processes for the low-level offenses that account for the bulk of arrests, the complaint says.

Trivedi said prosecutors are “filtering an increasing percent of cases through this system that exists basically in a Constitutional limbo after arrest and prior to arraignment.”

“It’s essentially this very narrow window of time where prosecutors have the ability to charge and convict you, but you don’t have the rights to discovery or meaningful bail review if you’re being detained,” Trivedi said.

The complaint makes an intriguing argument. The ACLU has described the lawsuit as a “first-of-its-kind civil rights lawsuit” challenging coercive plea-bargaining practices. But it’s also well founded: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1968 in United States v. Jackson that if a law has “no other purpose or effect than to chill the assertion of constitutional rights by penalizing those who choose to exercise them, then it would be patently unconstitutional.”

Maricopa County may argue that the purpose of its policy is to facilitate speedy resolutions. But it’s not such a stretch to think that it's nonetheless unlawful. Maricopa's practice as described by the ACLU is similar to procedures in other jurisdictions that used to be routine, until they were challenged or found to be systemic violations of people's Constitutional rights.

For example, there’s the infamous practice in Ferguson, Missouri, which was found in 2015 to be using “its police department in large part as a collection agency for its municipal court,” according to an FBI report. For years, authorities issued warrants and jailed people for missing a single required fine payment, even though the fines were issued for minor municipal violations that "would not on their own result in a penalty of imprisonment," the report said. The practices there involved actors throughout the local justice system.

A 2013 report into civil asset forfeiture in Shelby County, Texas, by the New Yorker also has some striking parallels to the ACLU’s most recent allegations.

There, the ACLU had alleged in a class action that officials were stopping and searching mostly Black and Latino drivers and seizing their cash and property without justification. The district attorney had “improvised” documents known as roadside property waivers, “which threatened criminal charges unless drivers agreed to hand over valuables,” according to the New Yorker article.

A defense attorney who represented victims of the practice in Texas commented that officials “were memorializing” illegal behavior, and were so brazen about it that “they put it in the damn document!” Shelby County ultimately settled that case, and Texas legislators “banned the use of roadside waivers and modestly restricted” civil asset forfeiture, the New Yorker reported.

The ACLU’s lawsuit against Maricopa County is still in the earliest stages, but the complaint certainly calls out a particularly coercive manner of plea-bargaining, which just may be excessive.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Hassan Kanu writes about access to justice, race, and equality under law. Kanu, who was born in Sierra Leone and grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, worked in public interest law after graduating from Duke University School of Law. After that, he spent five years reporting on mostly employment law. He lives in Washington, D.C. Reach Kanu at hassan.kanu@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Race#Plea Bargaining#7 And A Half Years#Covid#Early Disposition Courts#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Women firearms organization files amicus brief in Supreme Court case

AUSTIN, Texas - A Girl & A Gun Women’s Shooting League (AG & AG), one of the nation’s largest female firearms organizations, has filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court urging justices to declare a New York state concealed carry gun law unconstitutional. For the first time in...
Prince George's County, MDmarylandmatters.org

Whistleblower Officers Reach Settlement in Discrimination Lawsuit Against Prince George’s County

Officers who filed a federal lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and harassment within the Prince George’s County Police Department announced that they reached a settlement Tuesday. “We were committed to stand together for change,” Lt. Sonya Zollicoffer, vice president of the United Black Police Officers Association, said in a statement. “As...
Bridgeport, OHTimes-Leader

Lawsuit filed against village

BRIDGEPORT — The village has hired outside counsel after an Ohio Valley resident filed a lawsuit against the village and the Belmont County Board of Elections. Following an hour-long executive session Tuesday evening, Bridgeport Village Council hired attorney Issac Wiles to represent the village in a pending lawsuit. Solicitor Michael...
Missouri StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Full federal appeals court to consider Missouri abortion law

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A full federal appeals court has decided to rehear a case over a sweeping Missouri abortion law that would ban the procedures at or around the eighth week of a pregnancy. The U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals last week decided to take up the case on...
Posted by
The Savage Diary

See who is funding the Maricopa Audit of the ballot by Cyber Ninjas

In this May 6, 2021 file photo Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by cyber ninjasGetty images. The Arizona Senate filed a motion to dismiss a public records lawsuit relating to an independent full audit of ballots cast in Maricopa County in the 2020 election which was, however, rejected by a judge.
Michigan StateMackinac Center for Public Policy

Michigan Attorney Will Appeal State Bar Dues Case to the U.S. Supreme Court

MIDLAND, MI. — Distinguished attorney Lucille Taylor is continuing to fight Michigan’s mandatory bar dues by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court after losing at the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation is representing Taylor, who has been a forced member of the Michigan State Bar since 1972, in the appeal of Taylor v. Buchanan.
Lawkkfi.org

Kansas ACLU lawsuits

This episode of Radio Active Magazine features Craig Lubow interviewing Sharon Brett, the Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kansas about their concerns and current litigation. Ms. Brett formerly served on the Law faculty at Harvard and as a trial attorney at the Civil Rights division of the US Department of Justice. In addition to her current ACLU work, she teaches in the Law school and the school of Public Affairs and Administration at the University of Kansas.
Choctaw County, ALchoctawsun.org

SHERIFF FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST COUNTY COMMISSION OVER JAIL

BUTLER – Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley has officially filed a lawsuit against members of the Choctaw County Commission for not taking action to construct a county jail. Filed in Choctaw County Circuit Court on July 15, the lawsuit names as defendants the county commission as a whole, along with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Clarence Thomas Slams Qualified Immunity For College Officials In First Amendment Case

For the second year in a row, Justice Clarence Thomas urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider qualified immunity. Under this controversial doctrine, government employees are shielded from any legal liability, unless they violated a “clearly established” constitutional right. Following the murder of George Floyd, ending qualified immunity has become a vital reform to hold law enforcement accountable—and a major sticking point in congressional negotiations over police reform. But qualified immunity extends far beyond police officers.
Arizona StateWashington Examiner

Arizona attorney general asks secretary of state for potential evidence of illegal voting

Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested potential evidence of illegal voting from the Arizona secretary of state, according to a new report. The email sent Wednesday by Jennifer Wright, an assistant attorney general overseeing Brnovich’s election integrity unit, follows Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asking the Republican attorney general on July 7 to investigate possible election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race.
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Judge Says Public Has Right To Know Who Is Paying For Maricopa County Election Audit

A judge Thursday ruled that the public has a right to know who is paying for the outside audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp rejected arguments by state Senate President Karen Fann that information about who is paying the non-government group, Cyber Ninjas, should remain secret. Kemp ruled that the work of the private firm reviewing ballots and voting equipment for months is subject to public records laws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy