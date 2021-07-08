Cancel
Duluth, MN

Edmund ‘Ed’ Floyd Leese

Cover picture for the articleEdmund “Ed” Floyd Leese, 89, of Virginia, Minn., passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Benedictine Health Care Center in Duluth, Minn., after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Edmund and Frances (Erlandson) Leese. The family moved to Finlayson, Minn., in 1945, and he graduated from Sandstone High School in 1950. Ed was drafted into the Army and served two years in Germany during the Korean War. Ed married Arlene Holetz from Pine City, Minn., on Sept. 23, 1955. He and Arlene moved to Duluth where Ed worked for U.S. Steel as a machinist. He transferred to Virginia, Minn., in 1972. Ed continued working at the U.S. Steel Minntac Plant, retiring in 1992, after 42 years.

Community Policy