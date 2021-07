JPMorgan Chase is planning to move from its namesake tower in downtown Dallas to a new address nearby, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. The company is looking to lease around 120,000 square feet at 1900 N. Akard Street. Since the 14-story building near Klyde Warren Park was built in 2007, it has been the headquarters of Hunt Consolidated Inc. JPMorgan Chase is relocating from its previous address at 2200 Ross Ave., also known as Chase Tower. The company previously occupied multiple floors at the building, according to certificates of occupancy filed with the city of Dallas.