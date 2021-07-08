Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ex-doctor gets more than 17 years for illicit opioid Rx, kickbacks

By Brendan Pierson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sl7BO_0arXFLqr00
A box of the Fentanyl-based drug Subsys, made by Insys Therapeutics Inc. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A former pain doctor in New York was sentenced to 17-1/2 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of taking kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics to prescribe its opioid drug and pleading guilty to writing illegal opioid prescriptions to a patient who died of an overdose.

The sentence for Gordon Freedman, handed down by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan, was one of the most severe yet in a series of criminal prosecutions around the country connected with Insys.

By comparison, Insys founder John Kapoor was sentenced to 5-1/2 years, and other doctors have been sentenced to less than five years. One Alabama doctor was sentenced to 21 years in 2017, but an appeals court later vacated it for reconsideration.

"Dr. Freedman, you contributed to the scourge of our lifetime, our opioid crisis," Wood told the doctor at the sentencing hearing. "I don't believe that your crime was just one misstep in an otherwise blameless career ... What punishment could restore good health to those you have harmed?"

Samuel Braverman of Fasulo Braverman & Di Maggio, Freedman's lawyer, could not immediately be reached for comment after the sentencing. Before being sentenced, Freedman denied that he had been motivated by greed and blamed Asperger's syndrome for his failure to pick up on "cues" of his patients' addiction.

"I think the prosecutors are trying to paint a picture of me as some cold-blooded, heartless monster, and nothing could be further from the truth," he said.

Freedman was found guilty by a jury in December 2019 of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from now-defunct Insys in exchange for prescribing Subsys, a spray version of the ultra-potent opioid drug fentanyl. The drug is only approved by the Food and Drug Administration for certain cancer patients.

Prosecutors said Insys bribed Freedman and other doctors by paying them to act as speakers at sham educational events about Subsys.

Just weeks after his conviction, Freedman pleaded guilty to a separate charge of prescribing oxycodone and fentanyl to a patient, Jeffrey Rosenthal, without a legitimate medical purpose. Rosenthal died after overdosing on fentanyl prescribed by Freedman in 2017, according to prosecutors.

Rosenthal's mother spoke at the sentencing hearing, as did the mother of another patient, who said her daughter experienced severe side effects from excessive opioids prescribed by Freedman and ultimately died after passing out in the shower. Both called for Freedman to face severe punishment.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Noah Solowiejczyk and Katherine Reilly, arguing for the government, said a severe sentence was warranted because Freedman took more bribes over a longer period, and prescribed more Subsys, than other doctors who have been charged in the scheme.

Reilly called Freedman's conduct "much worse" than "selling drugs on a street corner," saying he should have known better and was not motivated by financial hardship.

Insys filed for bankruptcy in June, days after striking a $225 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department in which a subsidiary pleaded guilty to fraud.

The case is USA v. Freedman, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-cr-00217.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Noah Solowiejczyk and Katherine Reilly

For Freedman: Samuel Braverman of Fasulo Braverman & Di Maggio

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
179K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Kickbacks#Drugs#U S Attorneys#Cancer#Rx#Insys Therapeutics#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Ending the opioid scourge

With President Biden and Vice President Harris now scheduled to travel to the U.S. southern border to see the problems that exist down there for themselves, perhaps the nation’s attention can be refocused on the scourge of illegal opioids. Since the 1990s, these drugs and their illegal copycats containing lethal doses of fentanyl have been destroying families and futures while allowing drug gangs in the U.S., Mexico and China to grow rich.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Manhattan Doctor Sentenced To More Than 17 Years In Prison For Bribery And Kickback Scheme, And For Distributing Oxycodone And Fentanyl For No Legitimate Medical Purpose

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that GORDON FREEDMAN, a doctor who practiced in New York, New York, was sentenced today in Manhattan federal court to 121 months in prison for participating in a scheme to receive bribes and kickbacks in the form of fees for sham educational programs (“Speaker Programs”) from pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics in exchange for prescribing millions of dollars’ worth of Subsys, a potent fentanyl-based spray manufactured by Insys, among other offenses (the “Insys Bribery Offenses”). FREEDMAN was convicted of the Insys Bribery Offenses following a jury trial. FREEDMAN was also sentenced to 210 months in prison, to run concurrently to the other sentence, for distributing oxycodone and fentanyl to a patient for no legitimate medical purpose (the “Diversion Offense”). That patient ultimately died of a fentanyl overdose from drugs FREEDMAN illegally prescribed him. FREEDMAN pled guilty to the Diversion Offense in December 2019.
Health ServicesPosted by
Shore News Network

Prime Healthcare Services and Two Doctors Agree to Pay $37.5 Million to Settle Allegations of Kickbacks, Billing for a Suspended Doctor, and False Claims for Implantable Medical Hardware

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – One of the largest hospital systems in the nation and two of its doctors will pay $37.5 million to resolve violations of the False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act. The settlement – which resolved two cases, one of which the government today learned was unsealed – is a joint resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice and the California Department of Justice.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Couple Dealing Opioids Busted With More Than 40,000 Pills

More than 40,000 pills were discovered in the home of a Jersey Shore couple arrested this week in a statewide opioid distribution scheme, authorities announced on Wednesday. Jason Maxson, 50, and Laurie Maxson, 51 -- who are married -- used their Barnegat home to store and distribute pain medication across New Jersey, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

US drug firms face jury over opioid addiction epidemic

US pharmaceutical firms accused of stoking a two-decade epidemic of opioid addiction that has seen 500,000 die from overdoses stood trial before a jury for the first time Tuesday. The suit launched by two counties in New York state charges the leading drugmakers and distributors with earning huge profits by...
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

3 Rare Side Effects Associated With Marijuana Use

The side effects of marijuana tend to be predictable. There are some notable exceptions. Marijuana side effects are usually low-key. While it’s common to cope with paranoid highs and the occasional bout of cottonmouth, side effects associated with the drug tend to pass quickly with some time or a nap. For a small group of people, rare cannabis side effects have made appearances. These can affect their lives for longer periods of time.
Public SafetyNBC Washington

Feds Warn of Trend in Overdose Deaths Tied to Counterfeit Pills

Federal drug enforcers are warning about an alarming trend in drug overdose deaths tied to counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. “We can’t tell the difference on sight,” said Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcment Agency. “Has to go to one of our DEA labs where we can tell if this in fact is a counterfeit.”
HealthPsych Centra

What’s the Difference Between Opioids and Opiates?

You may have heard the terms “opioid” and “opiate” used interchangeably, but they’re not quite the same. In the United States, opioid use is at an all-time high. If you’ve recently had surgery, chances are you were offered a prescription for opioids — or was it opiates? Now you can’t quite remember the difference.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Prime Healthcare, Its Founder And Doctor Pay $37.5M To Settle Whistleblower Case Alleging Kickbacks, Stark Violations And Fraud

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Healthcare, its founder and CEO, Dr. Prem Reddy, and a California cardiologist have agreed to pay a total of $37.5 million to the federal government and the state of California to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Phillips & Cohen LLP that alleged the hospital chain paid kickbacks to the cardiologist, buying his practice and surgical center for far more than they were worth.
Healthgentside.co.uk

Urgent warning: Illegal drugs being sold as anti-anxiety medication in Wales

An alarming number of people have been admitted to Morriston Hospital after overdosing on what they were told was anti-anxiety medication. The pills were actually found to be recreational drugs that were being posed as medicines like Valium and Xanax. The drugs were being sold illegally in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy