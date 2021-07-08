Has an investor-backed FCA whistleblower, scorned by DOJ, reached the end of the road?

The logo of Bayer AG at the facade of the historic headquarters of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Leverkusen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - This column is an obituary for a litigation-funding model that, depending on your point of view, was either an innovative way to profit by policing fraud against the U.S. government or a perversion of the statute meant to compensate whistleblowers who risk their jobs and well-being when they expose wrongdoing.

Two recent rulings killed the business model. On Wednesday, as my Reuters colleague Nate Raymond reported, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of two False Claims Act suits, against the drugmakers Bayer Corp and Eli Lilly & Co Inc, by subsidiaries of the National Healthcare Analysis Group. The NHAG is a so-called professional whistleblower that the U.S. Justice Department described in 2019 as a “shell company” controlled by “investors and former Wall Street investment bankers.”

The 5th Circuit ruling came less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition by yet another NHAG subsidiary, which sought review of a 2020 7th Circuit decision that killed an FCA case against the biopharma company UCB.

The suits against UCB, Bayer and Lilly were part of a suite of cases the NHAG filed in 2017, all alleging pharma schemes to defraud government health care programs via kickbacks and inducements to doctors who prescribed their drugs. Those suits, which named more than three dozen defendants and were filed in federal courts all over the country, were the culmination of an idea hatched several years earlier, when a financier asked a New Jersey plaintiffs' lawyer who focused on medical malpractice to help vet prospective health care investments.

The plaintiffs' lawyer, John Mininno, later told Wired magazine that he realized he could use publicly reported Medicare and Medicaid data to detect fraud. With backing from a handful of investors, including the financier who originally asked him to vet investments, Mininno founded the NHAG, which was also known as Venari Partners. The concept: Identify suspicious bills to Medicare and Medicaid; use different data-scraping techniques to find informants who would explain fraudulent billing schemes; file False Claims Act suits in the name of the U.S. government; and collect FCA-authorized whistleblower bounties of as much as 25% when the cases settled.

Mininno depicted the business model as a potential win for everyone except the fraudsters. The government would reap millions from defendants and shut down illegal schemes it might not otherwise have detected. His backers would realize big returns on their investments from whistleblower bounties. And the health care system as a whole would be less corrupt and more efficient. The idea was promising enough that smart contingency-fee law firms, including The Lanier Law Firm, Keller Rohrback and the Beasley Allen Law Firm, took on cases filed by Mininno subsidiaries.

The beauty of the play was that Mininno didn’t even need the government to back his cases. False Claims Act suits are filed by qui tam relators, or whistleblowers, on behalf of the government. The Justice Department investigates FCA allegations and can opt to take over the prosecution of FCA claims by intervening in the cases. But if the DOJ declines to intervene, relators can pursue the claims anyway. The government is still entitled to most of the money when defendants settle privately litigated cases, but whistleblowers can claim as much as 30% of the recovery, a little more than they’re entitled to in cases litigated by the DOJ.

The fatal flaw in Mininno’s business model was the DOJ’s active opposition to it. The Justice Department didn’t just decline to intervene in the 11 suits his company filed in 2017. Under a newly aggressive policy of weeding out FCA cases, it asked courts to dismiss the suits, arguing that the DOJ had determined the FCA claims to be unwarranted and that it would be a waste to force the government to produce all of the discovery Mininno’s lawyers would need to prosecute cases.

The Justice Department made no secret of its disdain for the concept of investors profiting from suits filed in the name of the government. A DOJ dismissal brief in one of the Texas cases that later went to the 5th Circuit homed in on the NHAG’s recruitment of informants, accusing the company of using “false pretenses” to obtain information from medical professionals who were led to believe they were responding to queries from a health care research company, not a professional FCA plaintiff. Ultimately, the DOJ told judges in 11 NHAG cases, the suits were no more than “cloned complaints” filed by pseudonymous shell companies backed by Wall Street financiers.

Mininno told me in a phone interview in February 2019, as he fought to keep his cases alive, that he felt “tarred and feathered” by the DOJ, even though he had previously worked with lawyers from several U.S. Attorney’s offices on FCA cases less ambitious than the 2017 suits. He suggested that the government might be feeling pressure from private-sector competition. “It seems they’re fixated on the fraud discovery business,” he told me.

Mininno, who did not respond to my email on Thursday, and his lawyers staved off the DOJ dismissal motions by highlighting a split in the federal circuits over the breadth of the government’s discretion to toss FCA suits when the whistleblower who filed the case wants to keep going. The newly rejected Supreme Court petition, for instance, argued that the 7th Circuit deepened the split by adopting a new test. The DOJ eventually tempered its rhetorical attacks on the business model in favor of arguments about avoiding futile discovery from the government. Under any appellate test, DOJ said in its brief opposing Supreme Court review, the government was entitled to move to ditch the Mininno cases.

The reckoning has now arrived for Mininno's business model. I’m sure there are still litigation funders who will advance money to whistleblowers in anticipation of FCA bounties, despite the DOJ’s 2020 policy that such deals must be disclosed.

But filing FCA suits as an investment opportunity? That now seems like a bad bet indeed.

(By Alison Frankel)

