Chicago says Wells Fargo can't shield data in fair lending case

Wells Fargo Bank branch on a rainy morning in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - An attorney for Illinois' Cook County urged a federal judge on Thursday to order Wells Fargo to turn over information its lawyers used to assess the bank's compliance with fair lending laws, saying the data was "crucial" to its lawsuit accusing the bank of predatory lending.

Leigh Smith of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman told U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman that the bank cannot assert attorney-client privilege over data analyses of the bank's lending practices that were shared with its legal team and executives.

"Wells Fargo's knowledge of the fact that there was a disparate impact goes to the heart of the case," she said.

In the 2014 lawsuit, Cook County accused Wells Fargo of steering minority borrowers into loans they could not afford, resulting in higher fees and more defaults and foreclosures than for white borrowers, and rewarding employees with bonuses for offering such loans.

The bank has contested the allegations.

Feinerman pared back the case in 2018, saying the county could pursue federal Fair Housing Act claims against Wells Fargo, to the extent the bank's alleged "equity stripping" practices saddled the county with the costs of administering and processing foreclosures that violated the law.

The case is now in the discovery phase.

On Thursday, Olivia Kelman of K&L Gates, who represents the bank, said information that its in-house lawyers used to assess the bank's compliance with fair lending laws is protected by attorney-client privilege.

Feinerman pressed Kelman on whether the fact that some of the analyses were shared simultaneously with senior bank leaders undercuts that assertion.

Kelman replied that the information allowed the bank's lawyers to advise its executives on fair lending risk.

"I don't see anything in the case law that suggests the flow of information impacts whether communications and analyses are privileged," she said.

The case is County of Cook IL v. Wells Fargo & Co et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 14-cv-09548.

For the county: Leigh Smith of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Kristi McGregor and Jim Evangelista of Evangelista Worley

For the bank: Paul Hancock, Abram Moore and Olivia Kelman of K&L Gates