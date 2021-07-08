MatlinPatterson funds, foreign litigants gear up for bankruptcy showdown

United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The New York judge overseeing the bankruptcy of two MatlinPatterson Global Advisers’ distressed investment funds said on Thursday that he will enter a preliminary order confirming the funds’ protection against ongoing foreign litigation.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Manhattan said during a virtual hearing that he will provisionally approve the order but give litigants time to object if they take issue with the shield. Lawyers for the MatlinPatterson funds at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett said during the hearing that the order is key to ensuring that they do not become even more embroiled in ongoing litigation in Brazil and the Cayman Islands.

The MatlinPatterson funds filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York on Tuesday with plans to liquidate assets and pay off investors. The funds, established in 2003, specialized in distressed investing across several sectors in their early years. The funds had planned to wind down for years leading up to the bankruptcy as they endured losses on investments in the Brazilian airline industry. Those losses led to litigation, which resulted in $423 million in claims from creditors who obtained court judgments against the funds, which the funds say are not enforceable under U.S. law.

The claims far outweigh the funds’ assets, which amount to about $142 million in cash, according to court papers. The funds also owe $58 million in intercompany debt to non-bankrupt affiliates.

A lawyer for one of the foreign litigants, the predecessor to Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas SA, told Jones on Thursday that he thinks the entire bankruptcy is a litigation tactic and that an order reiterating the protections afforded to bankrupt entities is unnecessary because US bankruptcy law automatically provides that shield. The lawyer, Arthur Steinberg of King & Spalding, accused the MatlinPatterson funds of trying to get "a leg up in the context of asking for a prophylactic order” that could cause confusion, rather than clarity, in foreign courts.

Elisha Graff of Simpson Thacher, representing the funds, denied Steinberg’s allegation.

“It’s not a litigation ploy,” Graff said.

The GOL predecessor, known as VRG, says it is owed $60 million under a Cayman Islands court judgment. Steinberg said during the hearing that the funds may have improperly moved assets in the Cayman Islands to the U.S. following the court judgment.

The judge said he thinks these types of orders are beneficial in Chapter 11 cases that involve foreign legal proceedings, but that he wanted to ensure that those involved in the litigation to have an opportunity to raise objections.

The case is In re MatlinPatterson Global Opportunities Partners II LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-11255.

For MatlinPatterson funds: Elisha Graff, Kathrine McLendon, David Zylberberg, Jamie Fell, Tyler Robinson Lauren Brazier and Dov Gottlieb of Simpson Thacher

For the non-bankrupt MatlinPatterson entities: David Rosner, Matt Stein and Gavin Schryver of Kasowitz Benson & Torres

For VRG: Arthur Steinberg of King & Spalding

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.