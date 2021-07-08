3 Stocks Negatively Impacted by Rising Oil Prices
Rising oil prices are adding to the aviation industry’s concerns. The industry has already been struggling due to year-long travel restrictions compelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, we think the shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) are best avoided now. Read on.Oil prices hit a six-year high on July 6 after OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement regarding production levels and talks were postponed indefinitely. While oil prices have declined marginally over the past two days, controlled supply levels should drive oil prices higher in the near term.www.investing.com
Comments / 0