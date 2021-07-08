3 Stocks Negatively Impacted by Rising Oil Prices

The delta variant has created a second chance to buy airline stocks. Don't let renewed COVID-19 worries scare you out of these aviation stocks. Now might seem like a curious time to entertain the best airline stocks to buy. The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has spread far and wide globally, leading to a renewed wave of border closures, quarantines and economic restrictions. The airline industry, not surprisingly, has run into heavy turbulence. The U.S. Global Jets ETF (ticker: JETS), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the airline industry, has fallen 10% over the past month. But the sell-off isn't all bad news; the price of crude oil, and thus jet fuel, has plunged in recent weeks. The airline sector should enjoy easing cost pressures as the vicious inflationary wave of early 2021 subsides. Over the longer term, both in America and globally, people continue to get vaccinated. There's a viable path to a sharply improved travel industry next year despite the current headwinds. That should put these seven best airline stocks to buy on a strong trajectory for the remainder of 2021.