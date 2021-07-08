Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

3 Stocks Negatively Impacted by Rising Oil Prices

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising oil prices are adding to the aviation industry’s concerns. The industry has already been struggling due to year-long travel restrictions compelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, we think the shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) are best avoided now. Read on.Oil prices hit a six-year high on July 6 after OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement regarding production levels and talks were postponed indefinitely. While oil prices have declined marginally over the past two days, controlled supply levels should drive oil prices higher in the near term.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Industry#Dal Rrb#Ual#Iata#Delta Air Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
OPEC
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
United Airlines
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil prices end higher, rising 1% after biggest drop in months

Oil futures settle with a more than 1% climb on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. benchmark suffered its biggest single-session decline since September. Signs of a tight physical market help soothe worries over the economic outlook tied to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
POTUSCNBC

United Airlines shares jump on upbeat outlook on demand despite delta variant

United said it expects to return to a pretax profit in the third quarter. CEO Scott Kirby said the carrier isn't seeing an impact to bookings from the Delta variant. Shares of United Airlines gained more than 4% on Wednesday morning after the carrier forecast that the rebound in travel demand will continue in the coming months.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil retreats on surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, July 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build-up in U.S. oil inventories last week, which heightened worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections potentially dampening fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.5%, to...
Trafficmilwaukeesun.com

Oil prices jump despite rise in U.S. inventories

NEW YORK, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices surged on Wednesday even after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 3.10 U.S. dollars, or 4.6 percent, to settle at 70.30 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 2.88 dollars, or nearly 4.2 percent, to close at 72.23 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
MarketsZacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Q2 Loss, AAL's Bullish Guidance & More

DAL - Free Report) kicked off the second-quarter 2021 earnings season for the airline stocks. The carrier incurred a loss for the sixth successive quarter as the coronavirus-led weak air-travel demand induced a steep 53% fall in passenger revenues from the second-quarter 2019 (pre-coronavirus) levels. However, owing to the improved...
POTUSCNBC

Airline stocks, Boeing tumble as Covid cases climb

Shares of airlines and Boeing slipped in a market sell-off amid the spread of Covid-19. U.S. travel bookings have surged since the spring and early summer demand. Airlines have pushed the Biden administration to loosen international travel restrictions. U.S. airline stocks tumbled in early trading Monday as an uptick in...
EconomyUS News and World Report

7 Best Airline Stocks to Buy This Year

The delta variant has created a second chance to buy airline stocks. Don't let renewed COVID-19 worries scare you out of these aviation stocks. Now might seem like a curious time to entertain the best airline stocks to buy. The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has spread far and wide globally, leading to a renewed wave of border closures, quarantines and economic restrictions. The airline industry, not surprisingly, has run into heavy turbulence. The U.S. Global Jets ETF (ticker: JETS), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the airline industry, has fallen 10% over the past month. But the sell-off isn't all bad news; the price of crude oil, and thus jet fuel, has plunged in recent weeks. The airline sector should enjoy easing cost pressures as the vicious inflationary wave of early 2021 subsides. Over the longer term, both in America and globally, people continue to get vaccinated. There's a viable path to a sharply improved travel industry next year despite the current headwinds. That should put these seven best airline stocks to buy on a strong trajectory for the remainder of 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks, Oil Prices Gain As European Trading Ends

Stocks and oil prices rose in late European trading Tuesday, scraping back some heavy losses a day earlier over fears that the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant could derail global economic recovery. Stock indices in London, Frankfurt and Paris ended the day well in the black after spending part of the...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Bounce Back Tuesday With Rebounding Oil Prices

Energy stocks rebounded strongly Tuesday from steep losses in the prior session, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.9% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.4%.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Airline Stocks Are Higher Today

Airline shares were hit hard on Monday on pandemic fears, but on Tuesday bounced back along with the broader markets. While the pandemic is still with us, the airlines have proven they have the wherewithal to weather the storm. For those who can handle the turbulence, it is a good...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Blowout cargo revenue helps United Airlines beat Q2 expectations

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) impressed a year ago when cargo sales jumped 36% during the early stages of the COVID pandemic. That was merely a warmup for the 2021 second quarter when the passenger carrier more than doubled cargo revenue to $606 million from the 2019 benchmark period. For the...
EconomyInvestorPlace

Airline Stocks: Why Are AAL, DAL, LUV, UAL and JBLU Down Today?

Airline stocks are falling today and it doesn’t have anything to do with what the various companies in the sector are doing. Instead, fear of the coronavirus delta variant is behind the fall. As cases of the variant grow, fear is building in investors that don’t want to see another lockdown. This has some traders selling off shares of airline stocks before any official travel restrictions are announced.
Economyworldairlinenews.com

Airline stocks fall today as Delta variant fears rise

The airlines in the United States were seeing a tremendous return of traffic and were adding back a lot of routes and returning laid-off employees and aircraft as the number of COVID-19 new infections dropped. That changed in early June as summer travel increased. All of this positive news is...
Energy Industry104.1 WIKY

OPEC+ meets to agree oil supply boost as prices rise

MOSCOW/DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ ministers will meet on Sunday in another attempt to agree a quick oil supply boost to address soaring oil prices as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The group, which includes OPEC countries and allies like Russia, had earlier this month failed to resolve disagreement...
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Rising gasoline inventories help push oil prices lower

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 7.9 million barrels last week, but an increase in gasoline stockpiles pushed oil prices lower Wednesday. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: UAE reaches a compromise to resolve standoff with OPEC+. On Wednesday, two of OPEC’s key members, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and OPEC's allies...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Drops as U.S. Fuel Stocks Grow and OPEC+ Nears Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled as a build in U.S. fuel inventories and a potential OPEC+ agreement to increase supply cooled a buying spree that had pushed the market above $75. Futures in New York fell 2.8%, the most since May. Both gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, according...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks With Rising Relative Price Strength: Renewable Energy

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Renewable Energy (REGI), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 76 to 81 Friday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and...
MarketsBenzinga

Is Delta Airlines Stock A Buy Despite Global Travel Restrictions?

The return of business travel and expected improvements in company fundamentals have turned Raymond James analysts bullish on Delta, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Delta Analyst: Savanthi Syth upgraded Delta from Market Perform to Strong Buy and set a $58 price target. The Delta Takeaways: Demand for corporate business travel has recovered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy