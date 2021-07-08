Howard County Council member Christiana Rigby announces reelection bid

On Thursday, Howard County Council District 3 member Christiana Rigby announced her run for reelection.

In an announcement on her Facebook page, Rigby noted the current council’s many accomplishments — including securing record funding for District 3 schools, strengthening local environmental protections, advocating for accessible and affordable housing options for families, and promoting safer streets in the community.

Rigby is also proud of all the “little neighborhood improvements” she was able to put in place during her first term.

“A stop sign here to help friends cross the street to friends,” Rigby said in an interview. “A sidewalk completion. All the things that help enhance the community that are not big things but small and important projects.”

First elected in 2018, Rigby represents District 3 on the council, which includes the villages of Owen Brown and Kings Contrivance in Columbia, as well as communities in North Laurel, Savage and Jessup.

If reelected, Rigby plans to focus on climate change and its effects on everyday life, housing instability and funding issues in the school system to help students, teachers and families.

“There has been progress on a lot of issues but there is still a long way to go,” Rigby said. “[COVID-19] ... just added a whole new pressure. We fielded a lot of calls about people losing their jobs, people losing their homes and losing loved ones.”

Rigby is participating in Howard County’s new Citizens’ Election Fund for her public campaign financing. Through this program, her campaign will accept small-dollar contributions from individuals and no contributions from political action committees, corporations, labor organizations or political parties.

“This is the first cycle of it and it is a cool opportunity,” Rigby said. “It is a good fit for me.”

The Citizens’ Election Fund prohibits donations of more than $250, in the aggregate, from any individual contributor and provides county matching funds for donations of between $5 and not more than $250 from county residents.

Rigby is the second incumbent council member to announce her reelection run. On June 16, District 4 council member Deb Jung was the first member to publicly announce her run for reelection.

“It has been a real honor to serve our community,” Rigby said. “I am very grateful ... and excited to continue.”