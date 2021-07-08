Creamy Lemonade Is the Drink of the Summer

This Walking Banana Pudding is a crazy fun, easy and tasty treat that whips up in minutes with only 5 simple ingredients!. If you have ever heard of Walking Tacos then you need to try this Walking Banana Pudding. It's the same concept but in dessert form! With vanilla wafers, banana pudding, whipped topping and freshly sliced bananas, you really can't go wrong with this treat! It is perfect for parties, barbecues or just to put together because you are wanting a delicious banana snack. If you want a fun dessert snack that everyone will rave about, then you must make this Walking Banana Pudding recipe!