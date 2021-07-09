Screenfeed Has The Digital Signage Scoop On The 2020 Summer Games
MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. For a limited time, Screenfeed is offering extensive digital signage content coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. It is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the summer, especially after being postponed last year. Now 2021 brings new events, veteran and brand-new athletes and heightened anticipation from audiences worldwide as the games commence on Friday, July 23.www.stamfordadvocate.com
