Greenfield, IN

Mitchell “Mickey” Cox

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 12 days ago

Mitchell L. “Mickey” Cox, age 82, of New Palestine, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was born in Indianapolis on August 21, 1938 to Isom and Dorthea E. “Dottie” (Adams) Cox. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1955-1958. Mitchell was also a sergeant with the Indiana National Guard from 1983-1985 and was proudly sworn in by his son, Mitchell in 1983. On December 3, 1960, he married Bonnie (Larrabee) Cox who passed away on August 3, 2005. They were married for over 44 years. Mitchell married Joan “Joni” Romeril-Cox on November 29, 2008 in Greenfield.

