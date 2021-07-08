Eureka Man Arrested at Broadway Motel on Firearms, Narcotics Charges
On July 8, 2021, Detectives with the Eureka Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Team (POP) responded to a motel on the 2400 block of Broadway in Eureka to serve a search warrant after receiving intelligence that 43-year-old Michael Busenius of Eureka was selling narcotics and was in possession of firearms. Busenius is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and ammunition.lostcoastoutpost.com
