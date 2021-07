Paying off debt can feel overwhelming. When you have a mountain of bills and no end in sight, it sometimes feels easier just to throw in the towel and give up. Whether you’re struggling under the weight of credit card debt, medical bills, or a too-high house payment, there is hope for a debt-free life. It’s important to be realistic and start with a good plan. You’ll want quick wins to help you stay motivated as well. Paying off debt can be so rewarding and frees up your income to be used for things you actually want to use it for. Whether you have dreams of fun vacations, saving up for retirement, or helping others, here’s how to pay off debt quickly.