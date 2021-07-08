Rick Roberts: Gov Abbott Says He Wants The Legislature To Come Together!
The Texas Legislature started it’s special session to pass bills that didn’t make it in the regular session. Governor Greg Abbott is here to talk about the 11 agenda items for the special session, including election security, bail reform. banning transgenders from playing girls’ sports, and banning Critical Race Theory from schools. In a wide-ranging interview, Gov. Abbott tells you why all these things are important, and why the Texas House and Senate should come together to pass them. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo courtesy of WFAA)www.wbap.com
Comments / 0