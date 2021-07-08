Cancel
Rick Roberts: Gov Abbott Says He Wants The Legislature To Come Together!

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Legislature started it’s special session to pass bills that didn’t make it in the regular session. Governor Greg Abbott is here to talk about the 11 agenda items for the special session, including election security, bail reform. banning transgenders from playing girls’ sports, and banning Critical Race Theory from schools. In a wide-ranging interview, Gov. Abbott tells you why all these things are important, and why the Texas House and Senate should come together to pass them. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo courtesy of WFAA)

Greg Abbott
Election Security, Race, The Texas Legislature, The Texas House, Senate
Public HealthCleburne Times-Review

Gov. Greg Abbott says he won't impose new mask mandate

"Gov. Greg Abbott says he won't impose new mask mandate despite increasing COVID-19 cases" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
Healthwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Gov. Abbott Says The Democrats’ Extreme Talk Isn’t Working!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that dramatically increases penalties for fentanyl, a deadly drug 50 times more potent than heroin! At least Gov. Abbott and Texas Republicans are hard at work, unlike Democrats who would rather run out on their constituents! There’s important business other than the election integrity bill, such as bail reform. Why is that important? Gov. Abbott joins Rick to talk to you about that and much more! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Sen. Rand Paul wades into Texas governor's race against Gov. Abbott

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul announced Thursday he’s backing Republican Don Huffines in his campaign to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott in a GOP primary next spring. The Kentucky Senator, who grew up in Lake Jackson and attended Baylor University, said he’s known Huffines, a Dallas developer, for more than 20 years.
Texas Statewbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Texas House Democrats Be Arrested?

Texas House Democrats flew on a private plane (without masks!) to Washington, D.C., rather than do their jobs and vote in the democratic process. Gov. Abbott has vowed to have them arrested as soon as they step back into the State of Texas. But how much juice does Gov. Abbott have to compel those Dems to come back? Can they be removed from office? And who’s paying for their little vacation to the nation’s capital? Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is here to shed some light on all this for you on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Politicskwhi.com

DEMOCRATS SUE GOV. ABBOTT OVER VETOING LEGISLATURE’S PAY

Democrats in the Texas House have filed a lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott, claiming his decision to veto funding for the state legislature after they blocked passage of new voting restrictions was unconstitutional. The lawsuit, filed Friday with the Texas Supreme Court, argues that Abbott violated the separation of powers...

