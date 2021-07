NEW YORK – Natera on Thursday priced and upsized a follow-on public offering of shares of its common stock. The company said it will offer 4.5 million shares of its common stock at $113.00 per share, and that it will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares at the public offering price. If all shares are sold at the offering price, including the additional underwriters' shares, the company could raise up to $584.8 million in gross proceeds.