Darrell Duane Priest, 64, of Findlay, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at his residence. He was born on February 3, 1957 in Monterey, California to the late Robert and Betty Lou (Morrison) Priest. Darrell is survived by sister, Roberta Ritter (Priest) of Napoleon; brothers, William Priest of Bowling Green, and John Priest of McComb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Larry Priest, Lindsay Priest; sister, Teresa Priest; four nieces; and one nephew.