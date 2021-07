The Senior Center Pancake Breakfast is back! From 8am - 10am, you can get all you can eat pancakes & sausage with juice and/or coffee for only $3! For only $4, you can get blueberry pancakes! You can Dine In or Call Ahead for TO-GO Orders (369-5694) - either way make sure you enjoy the "the best pancakes in town" at the Pinellas Park Senior Center @ 7625 59th Street North!