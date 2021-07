If you keep your eyes peeled, you can find a bit of magic in even the most ordinary places. Creative duo Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís demonstrate this through their charming photographs that incorporate illusion and landscapes—particularly architecture. Each image feels like it is part of a carefully constructed set. But, in reality, it’s Rueda and Devís’ keen eye that notices architectural details just begging for their playful touch. A curious square-shaped hole in a facade, for instance, is “patched” by Devís who is pictured holding a piece to fit the puzzle.