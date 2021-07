For the Davie varsity boys soccer program, it’s been a revolving door of coaches. David Hayes was the first coach in program history in 1988. He lasted one year, the same as the second coach, Jim Lightle. Pete Gustafson guided the War Eagles for nine years, the longest tenure of any coach. Sean Garnett coached for three years, Jim Caudill for one, Jeremy Byrd for four, Joe Westfall for one and Lance Everette for four and a half, leaving in midseason to take a teaching job in Iredell County. Mark McKnight took over for the remainder of that 2012 season before Davie hired Kenneth Ham, who lasted two years. McKnight returned to the sideline to lead the team for two years. Andrew Davis led Davie for one year before Davie turned to Nathan Stephens, who coached for the past three years.