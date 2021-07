Valerie Jones is desperate for a new community in the place she calls home. “The CPS schools in our communities were closed and need to be repurposed based on the needs of the community. Violence in our black communities are due to disinvestment. There are no thriving businesses or affordable housing,” Jones told the Chicago Advisory Redistricting Committee during public comments. “A block-by-block difference in communities shows the impact that poverty has in my neighborhoods and places we call home.”