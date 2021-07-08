Film Noir Festival at Hollywood Legion Theater Looks to Make July a Little More Shadowy

For years, Bella Hadid has had some of her biggest fashion moments at the Cannes Film Festival. Today, she's back in France, delivering another one. The 24-year-old model stepped out in a vintage white Jean Paul Gaultier column gown with a dramatic black sheer train and halter-neck for the French festival's opening ceremony and Annette premiere. She wore her hair up in an elegant bun and accessorized with Chopard jewelry, including white gold earrings with two pear-shaped diamonds (18.05 carats total) and 5.82 carats of other diamonds. She additionally wore two rings from Chopard, one including a 5.45-carat, marquise-cut diamond and another with a 2.42-carat heart-shaped ruby.