Woman Tells Cops It’s Her Weird Friends Fault For Excessively Speeding on I-90

A young Utah woman’s heated yet unthreatening response to an officer’s treatment of her and a friend landed her in jail. Nineteen-year-old Lauren Gibson and her friends were driving back to California from a camping trip in Panguitch, Utah, when the group was pulled over and ticketed for speeding before they made it out of the small town. After witnessing the allegedly aggressive behavior of the officer, Gibson was left feeling upset enough to want to “stand up” for her friend and try to “make her feel better.” However, in doing so, she ended up on the wrong side of the law.