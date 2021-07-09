Spots still open for Lafayette PD's Junior Police Academy

Lafayette Police say there are still a few openings left for their second Junior Police Academy.

The police academy, which is open to children ages 13 to 15 is set to take place July 19th through the 23rd.

" The mission of the Junior Police Academy is to increase youth awareness and confidence, relationship building, learning different aspects of law enforcement, and to create a better understanding between youth and police through education and a fun learning experience."

The academy time is 8:30 am- 2:00 pm daily at the Lafayette Police headquarters located at 900 E. University Avenue.

LPD says that if anyone is interested in signing up, they should email their name, their child's name and age to Public Information Officer Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas at bpdugas@lafayettela.gov.

They say that spots are limited.

Only legal parent/guardians can sign up a youth, one youth per household, and youths must be a resident of the city of Lafayette to attend, LPD says.

In June, KATC caught up with the cadets as they learned about different departments in the Lafayette Police Department.

Spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas told KATC that the children learn the ins and outs of the department.

"They are going to touch bases with our mounted unit, which is our horses, our motorcycles, our K9 divisions. All the divisions that we have at our department the kids are going to be involved and they are gonna learn some pretty cool stuff."

Those in the program were issued certificates of recognition at the end of the week by Police Chief Thomas Glover.

