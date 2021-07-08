Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for City of Emporia by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Emporia The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Amelia County in central Virginia Chesterfield County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia The City of Petersburg in south central Virginia Northwestern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Surry County in southeastern Virginia Sussex County in southeastern Virginia The City of Emporia in southeastern Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Waverly, Wakefield, Claremont, Virginia State University, Disputanta, Fort Lee, Chester, Purdy, Prince George, Sussex, Jarratt, Dendron, Stony Creek, Carson and Ettrick. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cullman FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Huntsville has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of north central Alabama, including the following area, Cullman. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this morning into the afternoon hours, before dissipating. This activity could produce another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible over parts of northern Alabama. This is occurring along a stationary front that has already produced rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall across much of northern Alabama with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches this past weekend into Monday. This recent heavy rain has saturated soils in these areas, continuing the potential for additional flash flooding through 10 PM this evening.
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 709 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding along Highway 14 on the Poudre River. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain produced flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Highway 14, Mishawaka and Poudre Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 18:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! Heavy Rainfall has caused extensive and severe flooding of creeks, streams, roads and culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across roads in the warning area. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 658 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the Cameron Peak burn area along Highway 14. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain produced flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kinikinik and Rustic. This includes the following additional locations Gulches along Highway 14 near and above Rustic, Rising water and large debris in the Poudre River and The Upper Poudre Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Chemung County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chemung FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN CHEMUNG COUNTY At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar another thunderstorm producing heavy rain about to move warned area. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen from earlier storms. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chemung, Elmira, West Elmira, Southport, Wellsburg, Lowman, Pine City, Lockwood, Newtown Battlefield State Park, Owens Mill, Webb Mills and Seely Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Ouray County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Ouray; San Juan; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Ouray County in southwestern Colorado Northwestern San Juan County in southwestern Colorado East Central San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 556 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain and mudslides across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen from areas north of Telluride towards Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Falls. Flash flooding is already occurring and is expected to continue for another couple hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Recent heavy rain is resulting in mudslides across Highway 145 spur near Bridal Veil Falls and Black Bear Pass. The road remains closed with heavy rain and flash flooding still ongoing. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Telluride, Mountain Village, Camp Bird, Bridal Veil Falls and Black Bear Pass. This includes the following highways Colorado 145 between mile markers 71 and 72, the Highway 145 Spur from from Highway 145 to Telluride, and Black Bear Pass Road. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 600 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vamori, Cowlic and Itak.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended over the warned area however the warning will continue with clusters of thunderstorms to the west and southwest generally moving to the northeast. Additional flash flooding is possible. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Diamond Creek road, Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 16:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Garfield County in southern Utah * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Upper and Lower Muley Twist Canyon and Burr Trail Road in Capitol Reef National Park. Additional flows in Halls Creek near Burr Trail Road will be possible. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding is occurring or imminent! Debris is expected to inundate Forest Service Roads 22 (Ryan Road) and 461. The Warm Springs Canyon water storage tank and pump house located along Forest Service Road 461 may also be affected. Flooding and debris may also affect the Big Springs Cabin Site and structures within Mangum Canyon. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Mangum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Mangum Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Mangum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Mangum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County This includes the following streams and drainages Warm Springs Canyon, Jacob Canyon, Jumpup Canyon and Snake Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 441 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central La Paz County This includes the following streams and drainages Centennial Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 945 PM MST. * At 845 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, or 11 miles southeast of Oracle, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catalina, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Steuben County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Steuben FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN COUNTY At 940 PM EDT, Law enforcement has reported county route 80 near the route 110 intersection was flooded. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain has fallen and another thunderstorm is moving into the area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Campbell, Painted Post, Thurston, Cameron, Savona, West Cameron, Coopers Plains, Gang Mills, Risingville, Cameron Mills and North Cameron. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.

