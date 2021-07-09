Cancel
Caroline County, MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in Delaware, Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent, and New Castle. In northeast Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot. In New Jersey, Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Through Friday morning * Tropical Storm Elsa will bring heavy rain to much of eastern Pennsylvania, eastern Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey tonight into Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected on the coastal plain, with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible. West of the Interstate 95 Corridor, amounts should generally range from 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible. * Heavy rain in a short period of time may cause streams and creeks to rise quickly out of their banks and there is the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.

alerts.weather.gov

