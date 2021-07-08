Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MEADE...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 545 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Viewfield, or 21 miles northeast of Rapid City, moving southeast at 40 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include New Underwood, Wicksville and Owanka. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 72 and 104. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH