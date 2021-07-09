Cancel
Environment

Tornado Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Norfolk; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for The southeastern City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The southeastern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The western City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 807 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fentress, or near Great Bridge, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Kempsville, Regent University and Princess Anne around 815 PM EDT. Virginia Wesleyan University and Norfolk International around 820 PM EDT. Virginia Beach and Norfolk around 825 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Bayside, Oceana, Mount Pleasant, Princess Anne Plaza, North Virginia Beach, Oceana NAS, Gallups Corner and London Bridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:10:00 Expires: 2021-07-22 14:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Guam .A developing monsoon pattern will bring periods of heavy rain across the Marianas the next few days. Torrential rains could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of the Marianas, including the following areas, Rota Island, Guam Island, Tinian Island and Saipan Island. * Through Thursday afternoon. * Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with the monsoon will affect the islands the next few days. * Rainfall of 3 to 5 inches with locally heavier amounts are possible through Thursday.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Broward The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Springs, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Cooper City, Parkland, Broadview-Pompano Park, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Pine Island Ridge, Godfrey Road, Sunshine Acres, Ramblewood East, Markham Park and Hillsboro Pines. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 18:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 945 PM MST. * At 647 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain along Temple Bar Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Temple Bar Road, Willow Beach area and other mainly rural areas of Northwestern Mohave County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cullman FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Huntsville has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of north central Alabama, including the following area, Cullman. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this morning into the afternoon hours, before dissipating. This activity could produce another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible over parts of northern Alabama. This is occurring along a stationary front that has already produced rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall across much of northern Alabama with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches this past weekend into Monday. This recent heavy rain has saturated soils in these areas, continuing the potential for additional flash flooding through 10 PM this evening.
Saint Helena Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 646 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franklinton, Magnolia, Kentwood, Tylertown, Osyka, Mount Herman and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 60 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you encounter running water over roadways, find an alternate route and remember to turn around don`t drown! Target Area: Clarke FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Clarke County. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * A stationary front draped across the area will brings periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall through this evening. New rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 are possible, with locally higher amounts. This area has recently received between 1 and 3 inches of rain, since Monday morning. With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating rainfall could easily allow for efficient runoff and an increase in flash flood potential, especially along creeks, streams, low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Fast-responding creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding from persistent heavy rain could quickly lead to problems, especially in urban areas.

