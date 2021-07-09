Tornado Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Norfolk; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for The southeastern City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The southeastern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The western City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 807 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fentress, or near Great Bridge, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Kempsville, Regent University and Princess Anne around 815 PM EDT. Virginia Wesleyan University and Norfolk International around 820 PM EDT. Virginia Beach and Norfolk around 825 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Bayside, Oceana, Mount Pleasant, Princess Anne Plaza, North Virginia Beach, Oceana NAS, Gallups Corner and London Bridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN