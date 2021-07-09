Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cortland County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Cortland, Tompkins by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cortland; Tompkins The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Cortland County in central New York Central Tompkins County in central New York * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ithaca, Cortland, Newfield, Homer, Virgil, Groton, Dryden, Solon, McGraw, Freeville, South Cortland, Munsons Corners, East Homer, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Mc Lean, Nubia, Peruville, Gracie and Etna. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Lansing, NY
State
New York State
City
Etna, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
City
Dryden, NY
City
East Homer, NY
City
Cortland, NY
City
Groton, NY
City
Newfield, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central New York#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy