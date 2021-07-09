Cancel
Androscoggin County, ME

Flash Flood Watch issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine, including the following areas, in Maine, Central Interior Cumberland. In south central Maine, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Southern Somerset. In southwest Maine, Androscoggin, Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York and Interior York. In western Maine, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford. * From 8 AM EDT Friday through Saturday morning. * Tropical moisture will bring showers with very heavy rainfall to the region. * Rainfall rates will increase late Friday morning approaching 1 inch per hour early in the afternoon. Some areas may experience rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour for more than one hour leading to the threat of flash flooding.

Comments / 0

