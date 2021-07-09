Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTY At 808 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Colchester, or near Walton, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walton, Delhi, Colchester, Meredith, Hamden, Andes, Meridale, Bovina Center, Downsville and Corbett.alerts.weather.gov
