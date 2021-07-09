Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Owanka, or 26 miles east of Rapid City, moving southeast at 45 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include New Underwood and Owanka. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 78 and 90. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Custer, SD
County
Custer County, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Pennington County, SD
City
New Underwood, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Baseball#Animals#Severe Thunderstorm#Owanka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy