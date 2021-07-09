Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Owanka, or 26 miles east of Rapid City, moving southeast at 45 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include New Underwood and Owanka. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 78 and 90. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH