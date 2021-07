The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild streamer, EverEverest, has completed the game in the most fiddly way possible: without crossing their own trail a single time. Everest essentially played the longest (and perhaps toughest) game of Snake ever, clocking in at eight months with six restarts. Breath of the Wild's Hyrule is quite large which might give off the perception that beating the game this way is easy, but Everest's retrospective thread on the eight-month journey reveals it was anything but easy.