Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Purdue Pharma exit plan gains steam with OK from more states

By GEOFF MULVIHILL/Associated Press
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzjGD_0arX8pfn00

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's plan to reorganize into an entity whose profits will be used to combat the U.S. opioid crisis got a big boost as 15 states have dropped their objections to the new business model.

The agreement from state attorneys general was disclosed in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing late Wednesday.

It includes those who had most aggressively opposed Purdue's original settlement proposal.

To win the support, the company agreed to make more documents public and members of the Sackler family who owns it will kick in more money.

But the owners have not admitted wrongdoing.

Comments / 0

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#U S Bankruptcy Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechKVIA

4 U.S. drug companies on verge of $26B opiod cases settlement

NEW YORK, NY — The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of government lawsuits over the toll of opioids across the U.S., a group of lawyers for local governments said Tuesday. The national...
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Purdue Pharma’s Opioid Settlement Plan Faces DOJ Objections

Justice Department lawyers target Sacklers’ lawsuit releases. ’s bankruptcy plan to wipe out lawsuits against the opioid maker has run into objections from the U.S. Justice Department, which is challenging the broad protections it provides to members of the Sackler family who own the drugmaker. Lawyers for U.S. Attorney Audrey...
Congress & Courtskhn.org

Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Plan Slammed By Justice Department

There are "fundamental concerns" about Purdue Pharma's potentially unconstitutional opioid epidemic settlement plans in the Justice Department, with U.S. Trustee William Harrington even labelling the Sackler family liability releases from future lawsuits as "impermissible." The Justice Department said Monday it has "fundamental concerns" with Purdue Pharma’s plan to exit Chapter...
Industryshorelineareanews.com

AG Ferguson statement on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy proposal

Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following statement on a proposed bankruptcy plan from Purdue Pharma:. “I filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma to hold the company accountable for its role fueling the opioid epidemic. Our investigation and lawsuit helped shut down Purdue and the Sacklers’ illegal conduct. We were preparing for trial when Purdue filed for bankruptcy, stopping all legal actions.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sacklers did not influence Purdue in deal talks, examiner finds

(Reuters) - The Sackler family members who own Purdue Pharma LP did not exert any improper influence over a special committee of the OxyContin maker’s board in negotiating a settlement worth billions of dollars to resolve opioid-related litigation, an independent examiner has determined. Stephen Lerner of Squire Patton Boggs issued...
Stamford, CTwshu.org

Tong Opposes Purdue Employee Bonuses As Part Of Bankruptcy

Stamford-based pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma wants court approval for nearly $29 million in employee bonuses as part of its bankruptcy plan. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s office objects. He is one of dozens of state Attorneys General suing Purdue over it’s role in stoking the opioid crisis. He said the bankruptcy court does not have the authority to prevent attorneys general from enforcing state law.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Purdue bankruptcy watchdog says protections benefiting Sacklers are 'illegal'

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog on Monday objected to Purdue Pharma LP’s proposed reorganization plan and opioid settlement, saying the legal protections it provides to the members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker are too broad. U.S. Trustee William Harrington filed his objection...
EconomyWBOY

WV Attorney General rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, announced his decision to reject Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan on Sunday. The Attorney General expressed his opposition to the way the multibillion-dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma may be divided among states. “I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that...
Industrykrcrtv.com

Yurok Tribe denounces settlement from Purdue Pharma

YUROK, Calif. — The Yurok Tribal Council has voted unanimously voted to oppose a bankruptcy settlement from Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of OxyContin, that the tribe says would deny justice to those lost in the opioid crisis. In a press release the Yurok Tribe said the settlement, part of the the...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico votes in favor of Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution July 13 authorizing County Attorney Tom Tokarz to direct the county’s outside opioid litigation counsel to cast the vote of Henrico in favor of the proposed bankruptcy plan of Purdue Pharma — the prescription drug maker that produced the opioid pill OxyContin — and its corporate affiliates.
EconomyPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

West Virginia opposes Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he will oppose OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan, arguing that his state, one of the hardest hit by the opioid epidemic, would get shorted in settlement money. “I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy