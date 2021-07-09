Cancel
Zelda News: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC future and Skyward Sword hype

By Zach Freking-Smith
zeldauniverse.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, Zelda fans! Amanda is back with some fresh news for you all. The big news is that Nintendo released a new quality of life trailer that showcases some of the new changes and improvements coming to Skyward Sword HD. Updates include button controls, enhanced frame rate, fast-forward dialogue, streamlined item information, skippable cutscenes, and optional help from Fi. In other news, Twitter has also added a new Hylian Shield emoji next to the hashtags #Zelda, #SkywardSword, and #SkywardSwordHD. Also, Masahiro Sakurai has reaffirmed that the last DLC character to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be the last. Finally, RwanLink has a new animation called “Memories” up on YouTube which may or may not make you cry.

