La Grande Planning Commission meets to consider Airbnb permits

LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission will hold its regular session on Tuesday, July 13, in the Council Chambers at La Grande City Hall.

Three applicants are applying for conditional use permits that allow for Airbnb operation in La Grande.

Airbnb is a lodging system in which an entire house or single room is rented to a guest for a period of time. Hosting an Airbnb in La Grande requires obtaining proper land use permits, paying a transient tax and providing sufficient parking for guests.

The commission will also consider approving minutes from the Jan. 14, 2020, meeting and field public comments regarding agenda and non-agenda items of concern.

The planning commission consists of five members who are responsible for recommending issues to city council regarding zoning, public roads, street naming, ordinance adoptions related to land use and development issues. The board consists of Liberty Avila, James Hickey, David Felley, Bruce Weimer, and Bill Riley.

Similar to the La Grande City Council July regular session, the planning commission meeting marks a return to in-person sessions for the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.